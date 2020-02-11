On Tuesday morning, the gorgeous Charlotte Hawkins lit up the studio at Good Morning Britain, wearing the leopard print dress of dreams - and we know you're going to love it. The long-sleeve, eye-catching animal design featured not only the head-turning luxe leopard print, but was designed in a swishy silky fabric, with a built-in waist tie, high neck, fluted cuffs, a cut-out back and of course, an on-trend asymmetric hem. Priced at £69, all sizes are currently available online. Mother-of-one Charlotte teamed it with a gorgeous pair of nude high heels. We're obsessed with this look, it's the kind of number that can be dressed up or down. If you wanted to wear it to the office, you could pair with trainers and a black blazer. Versatility at its finest!

Charlotte looked stunning in her leopard print dress

We also loved fellow GMB star Kate Garraway's look on Tuesday's show, too. The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here star looked like she was in the mood for Valentine's Day, in a ruby red frock from Laura Ashley.

Leopard Print Belted Midi Dress, £69, Sosandar

The £90 design had jacquard detail which was made up of pretty little hearts, and finished with ruffles on the sleeves. Cute! Holly Willoughby actually wore the exact same dress in navy blue on Friday's This Morning. Great mind's think alike, don't they?

READ: The best Valentine's Day outfits - look stylish no matter what you're doing

Although Charlotte always looks incredible (despite her early starts) we also really enjoy seeing what she wears for the red carpet, too. Last week, the blonde beauty wowed onlookers at the National Television Awards. Caroline Castigliano was the designer of choice for Charlotte, who looked striking in the scarlet off-the-shoulder 'Janine' evening gown, which was custom-made. Lucky girl! The fashion designer has created wedding dresses for celebrity brides including former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace, while Amanda Holden also wore the label for her tenth wedding anniversary party in 2018.

MORE: Susanna Reid wore a red sequin dress for GMB's Oscars coverage and it deserves an award of its own

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.