Holly Willoughby’s gorgeous blue skirt and shirt is a hit with This Morning viewers A classic look for the presenter...

Holly Willoughby loves a classic pastel outfit, so it’s no wonder today’s This Morning look is right up her street. The presenter shared a picture on Instagram of her Markus Lupfer blue floaty skirt and matching shirt, and it’s already a huge hit with her followers. The pale blue full midi skirt has an exposed zip and flattering D-ring belt, while the shirt has contrast stitching on the sleeves - and both come with a quirky lip print we can’t get enough of.

Holly styled the outfit with her classic pointed court shoes, and wore her hair in loose waves.

Her Instagram followers loved the look. One commented on her post: “Always giving spring vibes,” while another added: “Doesn't Holly look lovely today?” We have to agree!

If you fancy stealing the 38-year-old’s style, her outfit is available to buy from the designer now. It doesn’t come cheap, but if you’re looking for an investment outfit that will work for everything from weddings to workwear, we reckon you won’t find better!

Blair iconic lip shirt, £250, Markus Lupfer

Alexis belted lip skirt, £295, Markus Lupfer

It may still be winter, but Holly appears to be embracing spring fashions recently. On Tuesday, she wore another pastel outfit in the form of a gorgeous green dress from high street favourite & Other Stories.

Puff Shoulder Midi Smocked Dress, £79, & Other Stories

And on Monday, the TV star went bare-legged in a navy blue cord midi skirt, which she styled with a shirt and white boots.

Well, if Holly says it’s time to start embracing the new season, who are we to refuse?!

