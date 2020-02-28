Stacey Solomon often posts Instagram snippets from her home life with her fans, as she looks after baby Rex and older sons Leighton and Zachary – and on Thursday she shared her favourite off-duty outfit, which she often wears around the house and while she gets ready for Loose Women. "Getting ready for Loose reading your messages and lots of you asking where my outfit is from… it's a jumper and skirt from Primark," she wrote. "Not an ad but I have to say #IworkwithPrimark. I think the skirt was £13 and the top around the same – I live in it, it's so comfy."

Stacey wears her Primark knitwear while at home with her children

Knitted co-ords are everywhere right now, fuelled by Kim Kardashian's popular (and pricey) SKIMS cosy collection - so we bet Stacey's pretty happy she bagged this bargain. Even better, you can also wear them separately to create multiple outfits.

Stacey loves shopping at and wearing Primark, and of course has her own range with the brand, too. Describing the moment she was asked to work on another collection, she told HELLO!: "[It was] the best feeling ever, honestly. Because the first one was so bloody fun, I really enjoyed the whole process. I've said this before and I sound like such a geek but I just love working with a shop that I actually shop in. One that I've shopped in since I was a kid."

She shared her outfit on her Instagram Story

So what are Stacey's other go-to cosy pieces? "I love the giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins, I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know," she said. "I'm obsessed with the jeans because I live in stretchy, high-waisted, comfy jeans. I love the slogan jumper, I'll live in that as well."

For Loose Women, down-to-earth Stacey still prefers to dress comfortably, often dressing up cosy jumpers with mini skirts. Her other favourite high street brands to wear include Zara, Bershka and Topshop, chosen for her by TV stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley.