Amanda Holden surprises fans with stunning wedding dress photo

Amanda Holden has shared another fashion post with her fans, but this one's a little different! The star posed in a bridal gown in the gorgeous new photo – but explained she didn't have any wedding news, and in fact was shooting content for her new music album. "Another exciting day! Album on the way," she captioned her snap. Amanda's gorgeous floor-length wedding dress is a design by Savannah Miller – Sienna Miller's fashion designer sister - with delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing silk train.

Amanda looked stunning in the silk wedding gown

We don't know much about Amanda's new music project, except that she's landed a deal with Virgin following her viral video singing 'Tightrope' from The Greatest Showman with daughters Lexi and Hollie. One thing's for sure, we can count on her to wear some show-stopping outfits in her music videos.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

It's set to be a busy time for the presenter and Britain's Got Talent judge, as the latest series of the talent show is set to start soon – and Amanda continues to host her Heart Radio show every morning. True to form, she arrived looking gorgeous to present the breakfast slot on Monday, sporting another high-street heavy outfit.

Turning to her favourite brands Marks & Spencer and Reiss, she wore a simple silk blouse and jeans – though sadly for Amanda's fashion fans, the pieces aren't currently available online.

She wore M&S and Reiss on Monday

Though she loves glamming up for album shoots and BGT appearances, Amanda often prefers to dress down for her day job – and also shared a sweet photo with pal Lisa Faulkner over the weekend, of the pair enjoying a girls' day at Soho Farmhouse wearing matching parka coats. They were also joined by Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Angela Griffin and Tracy Ann Oberman – what a glam group!