Holly Willoughby's spotty midi dress has This Morning fans rushing to the shops This Morning viewers went dotty over Holly's ruffled dress

Fresh from the Dancing On Ice semi-final on Sunday night, Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a long-sleeved midi dress bright and early on Monday's instalment of This Morning. The presenter gave fans a close-up of the dress on social media, revealing the deep blue colour, small white polka dots and ruffled, asymmetric hem.

Holly Willoughby looked pretty in polka dots on This Morning

It is no secret that Holly is a fashion icon, and she regularly helps fans track down her outfits by tagging the brands she wears on social media. Both herself and her stylist Angie Smith revealed the gorgeous frock - which is also available in a bright red polka dot print - was from Essential Antwerp, and it retails for £250. However, both colours are clearly very popular, as the majority of sizes have already sold out.

The mother-of-two finished off her ensemble with simple black heels and wore her blonde hair down in a relaxed wavy style. Sharing their appreciation for her outfit, fans flocked to the comments section to write: "Very classy," and, "Looking stunning as always." Her 6.4 million Instagram followers were equally as impressed with her look on Dancing on Ice, which consisted of a sheer gold gown with silver embellishments from couture bridal fashion designer Lihi Hod, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Faberge jewellery.

Holly has long been a fan of Essential Antwerp and has regularly turned to the brand for her work wardrobe. As she headed into autumn at the end of 2019, she proved she is a big fan of the designer's skirts. In September, she wore an off-white pencil skirt which featured an oversized leopard print pattern and a slit leg, followed by a double denim look with an Essential Antwerp pleated denim skirt later the same week.

However, it was the feminine ruffle skirt she rocked in November 2019 that we were obsessed with, and it looked very similar to her dress on Monday. She teamed the black skirt - which had a ruffled hem and purple floral detail that looked like polka-dots - with a silk pink shirt by Kate Spade and nude high heels. Seriously, how incredible is Holly's wardrobe?

