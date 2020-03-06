Amanda Holden looked lovely as ever as she arrived to present the Heart Radio breakfast show on Friday, despite having had a late night at the Global Awards on Thursday evening! The star wore a handy two-in-one dress from Mint Velvet, which features a chic slip dress and jumper – no doubt that was a no-brainer when her alarm went off first thing in the morning. Amanda teamed her cosy look with a pair of gorgeous knee-high boots from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

Amanda wore a Mint Velvet slip dress on Friday

The presenter's final outfit of the week came after her ultra-glamorous appearance on the red carpet on Thursday, when she posed for the cameras wearing a stunning fitted jumpsuit from designer Nadine Merabi. Amanda was dressed as always by her stylist James Yardley, with her pretty blonde curls styled by celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham.

The Britain's Got Talent judge joked that listeners would have to bear with her and Jamie Theakston during their breakfast show, captioning one of her outfit photos: "What an amazing night… @jamie.theakston and #me back on air in the morning. @thisisheart #breakfast Please forgive us! maybe slightly too much [wine]!"

Khaki Layered Slip Knit Dress, £159, Mint Velvet

It's been a week of varying fashion choices for Amanda, who also posed in her adorable Tinkerbell costume for World Book Day on Thursday. On Tuesday, she surprised fans by posting a photograph of herself wearing a bridal gown – but explained that she wasn't announcing any wedding news!

Amanda looked stunning at Thursday's Global Awards

"Another exciting day! Album on the way," she wrote, posing in a gorgeous floor-length wedding dress. The slinky frock is a design by Savannah Miller – Sienna Miller's fashion designer sister - with delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing silk train. We don't know much about Amanda's new music project, except that she's landed a mega deal with Virgin. Exciting!

