See Amanda Holden’s daughter’s amazing playroom transformation

Amanda Holden previously gave us a look at her children’s playroom early last year, but this week, we got a full view of the room as she tackled the task of organisation publicly for a second time.

SEE: Ferne McCann unveils new playroom transformation

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares a look inside her front room

The Britain’s Got Talent judge didn’t exactly do it herself though; Amanda recruited the help of home interior and organisation duo the Style Sisters, and the pair took to Instagram Stories to share the process.

Amanda Holden's children have a whole wall of bookshelves in their toyroom

They colour-coordinated Amanda’s daughters Lexi and Hollie's books, labelled all of their toy boxes, and even arranged all of their Barbies and their clothes and shoes. “All the shoes will be in one place sectioned together, that’s all that matters,” they wrote. “Even if they were paired together they’re not on a shoe rack, so they won’t stay together. We feel a shoe rack for Barbies is a great idea.”

SEE: Inside Amanda Holden's stunning living room

The girls have endless cuddly toys

Speaking of the children’s never-ending bookshelves, the Style Sisters said, “Depending on the space and the aesthetic you’re after, we either colour co ordinate the books or organise by category, ie all the same author together etc. It all depends on the space we’re working with and what we feel the client would prefer.”

There are paintings of the girls on the walls and an Amanda cartoon cushion

The finished piece showed the room with perfectly curated shelves, drawers specifically for Barbies, areas for board games, transparent drawers (from John Lewis) for arts and crafts essentials (colour-coordinated, of course), and a very tidy dolls house.

Previously, Amanda also enlisted the Style Sisters to help organise her shoe room, while everyone from Lisa Snowdon to former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong and Alexandra Burke have called upon the girls to transform rooms of their own. Unsurprisingly, they’ve now amassed a fanbase of 142k followers, proving that if ever you’re in need of a wardrobe/home detox, these are your girls.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.