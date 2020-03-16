Alex Jones wears M&S trainers with the cosiest jumper to London Aquarium

It's been a busy few days for Alex Jones, who finished off her working week on The One Show and went on to visit both Legoland and the Sea Life London Aquarium over the weekend. The Welsh TV star attended the Rock Pool Explorer launch with her two-year-old son Teddy, and judging by the grins on their faces, the pair had a wonderful time.

Alex looked effortlessly chic in mum jeans, a cosy knit and M&S trainers

Relatable mum Alex ensured she was suitably dressed for a fun day out with her little boy, opting for a more dressed-down ensemble than her usual outfits on The One Show. She stepped out in a pair of black mum jeans and a cosy peach knit from & Other Stories. We may not be into the warmer weather just yet, but the sunshine and Alex's peach-coloured jumper has certainly got us in the mood for spring.

Mock neck jumper, £20 down from £35, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

We've tracked down the mock neck jumper and it is currently in the sale for £20, down from £35 - what a bargain! Unfortunately, Alex's pastel orange hue is almost sold out, but you can still get your hands on a number of other colours, including purple, green and grey.

Leather trainers, £35, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

Alex finished off her look with chunky white trainers that appear to be from Marks & Spencer, perfect for running after her little boy. Costing £35, the retro leather trainers feature tan suede stripes and a thick sole with Insolia Flex® technology providing extra comfort and support. With barely-there makeup and her hair in a sleek straight style, the 42-year-old made motherhood look so stylish!

Teddy wasted no time getting his hands wet in the rock pool

The presenter's fashion choice was wise considering the pair had the opportunity to get their hands wet, getting to know creatures such as the Common Starfish. This was the second exciting mother-son outing Alex and Teddy enjoyed over the weekend. Pictures emerged of the pair riding the world's first DUPLO rollercoaster at DUPLO Valley land at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort on Saturday. While embracing her inner child, Alex yet again wowed fans with her effortlessly chic casual outfit. This time, the mother-of-two wore skinny jeans, trainers and a black slogan jumper from Joanie which cost £45. We're loving her off-duty looks just as much as her work wardrobe!

