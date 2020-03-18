Meghan Markle's gorgeous Topshop blouse has gone on sale for just £26 The Duchess' bargain top is bound to sell out…

The Duchess of Sussex prompted plenty of royal fans to rush out to Topshop after she wore a pretty white blouse from the brand during her trip to London in March, so her fashion followers will be thrilled to learn that the gorgeous puff-sleeve top has been discounted in the brand's sale! The flattering button-up blouse is already selling out in a number of sizes, so make sure you log online pronto - you can currently snap it up for just £26.

Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Instagram

Meghan wore her Topshop buy during a private visit to the National Theatre, later posting pictures from the engagement on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. She blended high-street with designer pieces for her all-white look, which she teamed with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her mini Loewe handbag, £1,450.

Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £26, Topshop

The royal's chic top is also available in black, reduced to £26, too - though there are only four sizes left in stock. We wonder if Meghan is tempted by the discount herself!

Black Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse, £26, Topshop

The Duchess made plenty of statements with her wardrobe during her time in the UK, from wearing independent British brands to colourful choices with her makeup. She also sparked a sell-out with a bouclé jacket she wore from Me + Em for her International Women's Day school visit, though the brand has since stated it will restock the £295 cover-up as soon as possible, and even opened a waiting list for the piece!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan's royal fashion journey

We haven't seen Meghan since she departed for Canada after her final official royal engagements, though the Sussexes did take to Instagram on Wednesday to share a message amid the global coronavirus crisis. A quote on their page read: "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit," and in the caption, the couple promised fans they would share information and resources to help boost morale.

