Ashley Roberts' £12.49 Marks and Spencer utility skirt is a total bargain

While many of us are stocking up on loungewear to relax at home, Ashley Roberts is continuing to get all glammed up in some gorgeous work outfits - we're not complaining, we love taking inspiration from her outfits! The Heart Radio star took to social media on Wednesday morning to show off her latest tonal look beside the message: "Holding onto the office vibes. For now." Looking as beautiful as ever, the 38-year-old wore a cosy white knit tucked into a cream utility skirt and finished off her look with nude heels and a cream trenchcoat - and almost her entire ensemble is in the sale!

Ashley opted for muted cream colours on Wednesday morning

The focus of her outfit was her checked, A-line skirt from Marks & Spencer, which featured a front pleat and patch pockets. The utility design comes in either a regular or long fit and is currently in the sale for £12.49, down from £35.

Checked skirt, was £35 now £12.49, Marks & Spencer

We may be heading towards warmer weather but we're not quite there yet, so Ashley added her favourite trenchcoat from Topshop that has an edgy twist with a black faux leather layer underneath.

Trenchcoat, was £89 now £80, Topshop

If you've been contemplating buying the jacket since the star last wore it, then you're in luck, because the price has been slashed from £89 to £80. With a lighter fabric than many traditional winter coats, it's the perfect transitional item to get you through the last few weeks of winter and into spring.

Nude court shoes, was £39.99 now £4.99, Ego

And the sales don't end there! For her shoes, the Pussycat Dolls singer swapped her usual chunky trainers or boots for an unusual pair of nude court shoes from Ego that featured a pyramid heel and jewelled ornament on the front. Although there is only one size left in stock, those lucky enough to fit into the shoes can pick them up for just £4.99 - a fraction of the original price of £39.99! We don't know about you, but we'll be living out all our fashion dreams through Ashley over the coming days...

