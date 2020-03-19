Ruth Langsford has the most refreshing approach to dressing at 60 We can all relate to Ruth's fashion tips!

Ruth Langsford's loyal fans are always rushing out to buy her This Morning outfits and trying to copy her chic and classic look - and now, the star has obliged by sharing her favourite fashion tips in honour of her 60th birthday! Ruth, who is hugely proud of her clothing line with QVC, has some really refreshing tips about her style, including an honest piece of advice about dress sizes. It's all about what you feel great in, rather than the number on the label!

Ruth looking gorgeous in her QVC range

"I wear a size 12 rather than my true 14 in my twill jacket," she said. "I like to wear my jackets more fitted and opened rather than buttoned up… it's my go-to layering piece and goes really well with my faux leather skirt."

WATCH: Ruth celebrates her birthday with HELLO!

She also added that another of her favourite pieces is a denim jacket, revealing that for her, comfort is key. "I don't think you're ever too old for a denim jacket but what I am too old for is an uncomfortable denim jacket," she said. "I have designed one that is very lightweight, full of elastane, so it's really comfortable and a great layering piece." Some of Ruth's other top fashion picks include a statement pair of leopard print trousers and her jersey tunic, which she likes to wear with jeans or tucked into a pencil skirt.

She marked her birthday with an exclusive HELLO! shoot

Ruth celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, with husband Eamonn sharing a sweet public tribute to her. The presenter herself later posted her own update to thank everyone for their kind words, writing: "Thank you all for your lovely birthday messages (60? How's that happened?!!). Difficult time to celebrate but Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone, especially my favourite Irishman @eamonnholmes."

Ruth should have been celebrating her 60th on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband, but the coronavirus pandemic unfortunately scuppered those plans. The star has chosen to remain positive, however, telling HELLO!: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

