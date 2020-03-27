Ashley Roberts wows fans in floral Topshop dress - and it's a bargain in the sale This midi dress is a beauty!

Ashley Roberts and her Heart Radio co-star Amanda Holden always look gorgeous in their work outfits, and Friday was no different! To match the sunshine, the Pussycat Dolls star looked lovely in a clashing floral print dress from Topshop - and unsurprisingly, it's selling out quickly online. The pretty frock has been reduced from £39 to £35, so hurry if you want to snap it up and twin with Ashley!

Ashley looked beautiful in her Topshop dress

The former Strictly contestant's pick is the 'IDOL mixed print midi dress', made in a silky satin fabric. She teamed it with her trusty Converse high-tops and a classic denim jacket. For her stroll in the sunshine, she added her favourite cat-eye sunglasses and a luxurious Saint Laurent handbag.

MORE: Shopping during lockdown: The return policies for Zara, Primark, ASOS, Topshop & more

While many are working at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Ashley and her fellow Heart Radio breakfast hosts have continued to work in the office - though Amanda has occasionally tuned in to present the show from home in her pyjamas. The two stars have made sure they continue to give us plenty of fashion inspiration, that's for sure.

IDOL Mixed Print Midi Dress, £35, Topshop

On Wednesday, the dancer and singer was pictured wrapping up warm in a cosy teddy coat from Marks & Spencer. Her neutral fluffy coat was the perfect cover-up for her striped knitted dress, which we spotted in the sale at Forever Unique - reduced from £80 to £48.

MORE: The best H&M loungewear buys under £20

Ashley also revealed on Friday that she is going to be teaching an online dance class with Strictly's Dianne Buswell at 8pm - so tune in if you want to learn some Pussycat Doll moves! We love how all our favourite stars are coming together to cheer us up - never change, Ashley…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.