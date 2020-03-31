Steph McGovern's adorable heart-print jumper is an Oasis bargain

Steph McGovern was back filming live from her home for the second episode of The Steph Show on Tuesday, and didn't she look gorgeous? The star has enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Tess Wright - who also dresses Alex Jones on The One Show - to dress her for her new TV job, and we are loving the statement jumpers she's been rocking! It was another affordable high-street pick on Tuesday, with Steph wearing a heart-print knit from Oasis.

Steph looked lovely in her vibrant jumper

The 'Heart Knit Jumper' is reduced to £27.30 in the Debenhams sale, and is currently still available in all sizes. It looks like Steph is set to wear a fun rainbow wardrobe on her new show, since on Monday she also wore a bright jumper, choosing a gorgeous lightning bolt design from Joanie.

MORE: Holly Willoughby channels Meghan Markle in her favourite skirt on This Morning

We reckon the star's Tuesday outfit is set to be just as popular as Monday's if the comments are anything to go by! "Love that jumper! Well done Steph," Sally Nugent wrote on Twitter, while a fan asked, "Hey @stephbreakfast you always wear cool sweaters, where do you get them?"

Heart Knit Jumper, £27.30, Oasis at Debenhams

BUY NOW

Close friend Alex Jones also sweetly tweeted: "So proud of you @stephbreakfast. You launched a show in your house, in the most weird of times and you smashed it! It was never a question in my mind. You're awesome and this has been a long time coming! #TheStephShow Love you."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Steph's home tour

The star's followers also got a sneak-peek at the home she shares with her partner and baby daughter, since coronavirus guidelines mean that Steph has been filming live from her own living room. So far we've spotted a stylish L-shaped grey sofa adorned with brightly coloured cushions, a chic chrome floor lamp, plenty of leafy plants and a gorgeous modern kitchen. Bring on episode three!

MORE: Alex Jones' elegant Mango blouse is making The One Show fans swoon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.