Live streaming the first episode of The Steph Show from her home in Yorkshire, Steph McGovern wowed viewers when she stepped out in a vibrant navy jumper printed with a contrasting pink and red lightning bolt design. Coordinating her striking knit with a pair of blue skinny jeans and grey slippers, the TV star looked effortlessly cool in her loungewear as she presented the Channel 4 show from her living room. Giving off major David Bowie vibes, Steph no doubt sent fans flocking to their laptops in search of her navy knit. Want to know where you can get your hands on it? We've got the details.

Priced at £40, Steph's jumper is from quirky clothing brand, Joanie. It's still available in all sizes, so we recommend heading over to the Joanie website right now - we have a sneaking suspicion this unique knit won't be around for much longer. Styled by Tess Wright, who also dresses Steph's Shop Well For Less co-star, Alex Jones, fans couldn't keep their eyes off of the stylish TV star and neither could we. She swept her signature blonde hair to one side and opted for natural makeup which consisted of silver eyeshadow, a hint of rose-coloured blush and a pale pink lipstick to match - lovely.

Lightning Bolt Jumper, £40, Joanie

Receiving the seal of approval from her 397K followers on Twitter, fans of the presenter were certainly impressed with her latest outfit choice. "Love that jumper! Well done Steph," wrote one, "Love the jumper," added another.

Steph wore her vibrant jumper to host the first episode of The Steph Show

Steph released an official statement about the show last week, saying: "So this might not be how we planned it, but I'm itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times. Whatever you're up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness." The Steph Show will be shown every weekday between 12 noon and 1.05 pm.

