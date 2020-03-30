Alex Jones looked absolutely beautiful on The One Show on Monday evening, didn't she? The star was joined by Amol Rajan on the sofa as she presented the next episode of the show – while adhering to current social distancing guidelines, of course. For Monday's outfit she wore a Mango top, Oasis jeans and leopard print Boden boots, all put together by her loyal stylist Tess Wright – we approve!

Alex looked lovely in her high street outfit

The presenter's gorgeous top is Mango's 'Embroidered details blouse', costing £39.99, teamed with a pair of her favourite straight leg jeans from Oasis. Her gorgeous leopard-print boots are no longer available from Boden, but there's a very similar pair available in the sale reduced from £160 to £96.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid's bold leopard print dress is currently in the sale

Alex has always impressed us with her gorgeous high-street outfits, as well as her thrifty attitude towards recycling all her favourite pieces. Her go-to staples lately appear to be her Marks & Spencer wide-leg jeans, £25, which she's now worn on the show four times – and fans absolutely love them! They certainly get the seal of approval from fashion expert Tess, too, who wrote on Instagram: "Love the cut of these jeans so much!" when the star debuted them on the show.

Loading the player...

It's no doubt been a difficult time for all broadcasters during the coronavirus outbreak, as the teams adjust to new schedules and routines. Alex's co-host Matt Baker continues to stay in self-isolation, and the presenter also recently revealed that she was no longer working with her usual hair and makeup teams.

Embroidered blouse, £39.99, Mango

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially.

MORE: The fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury

"Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!" She then tagged her go-to makeup artists and close friends Liz Beckett, Jo Penford, Ali Dunwell and Helen Harrall. On Thursday evening, she once again shared a time-lapse video of herself applying her makeup and straightening her hair, writing: "Another day… another dodgy DIY makeup job. #missingmygirls.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.