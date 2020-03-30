Kelly Brook's waist-cinching statement skirt is a Topshop bargain

Revealing her two stone weight loss in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Kelly Brook has totally wowed us with her style choices! The star looked radiant as ever as she showcased her baking skills ahead of her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off. Pictured in her kitchen at home, we loved her black turtleneck jumper, gold statement jewellery and green vinyl skirt from Topshop. Want to find out how you can get your hands on Kelly's vibrant midi? We've got the lowdown...

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Brook shows off two-stone weight loss as she admits she feels like her old self again

Still available in most sizes on the Topshop website, Kelly's skirt is a total bargain buy! Reduced from £49 down to £34, this leather-look midi features a gold buckled belt and pocket-style panelling. Extremely flattering, Kelly's gorgeous green piece is the ultimate desk-to-daywear essential. For maximum impact, we recommend coordinating this statement piece with either a plain or printed top no matter the occasion - why not take a leaf out of Kelly's book and add a turtleneck knit?

Dressed by James Yardley, who regularly styles the likes of Katie Piper and Tess Daly, Kelly gave off major retro vibes in her elegant ensemble. Wearing her brunette hair down in loose curls, Kelly's natural and glowy makeup consisted of a brown smokey eye, statement lashes, a light dusting of bronzer and a high-shine nude lipgloss to finish - perfection! Her outfit certainly got the seal of approval from her fans on Instagram, with one commenting: "I LOVE that skirt!" and another adding: "Love this skirt on you."

Green Midi Skirt, £34, Topshop

Looking like she'd just stepped off of a beach, Kelly smiled from ear-to-ear as she told HELLO! about her latest experience on The Great Celebrity Bake Off in support of Stand Up To Cancer. "I've always loved the show. Baking is my hobby – it's so relaxing when I'm at home," she said, "but my showstopper didn't turn out like I'd planned when I was being filmed. I put myself under loads of pressure and made mistakes. And Paul [Hollywood] was terrifying. When he looked at my cake, the expression on his face said it all."

