Steph McGovern may have to film her brand new programme, The Steph Show, from home rather than a swanky TV studio, but that doesn't mean that the interior is any less gorgeous. The TV presenter debuted her first episode live on Monday and even gave viewers a tour of her new home studio as she joked it was like the "Yorkshire version of Big Brother."

WATCH: Steph McGovern gives tour of her home during first episode of new show

The mum-of-one began in the lounge, kitchen and dining area as she explained how the filming worked. "So I'm going to show you around, right are you ready for this? So we've got one [camera] here this is my front room, a lot tidier than it normally is." She continued: "Right I'm going to show you camera two, hello camera two! I'm going to jump up, here's another one...

Steph's new show was shot from her home

The 37-year-old added jokily: "Don't tell anyone I'm jumping on the furniture..." Steph finished the tour by stating: "So there we are, we are doing this as safely as we can."

Steph's kitchen is seriously stylish

While taking viewers round her lounge, a stylish yet comfy looking L-shaped dark grey sofa could be seen as the main point for filming, adorned with brightly coloured cushions. The sitting area also boasted a large TV in front, with a stylish chrome floor lamp on one side and a funky cactus plant on the other.

Steph used her kitchen breakfast bar as a makeshift desk

Steph's kitchen boasts a chic looking island with a white top and red breakfast bar chairs underneath, no doubt the perfect spot for feeding her little one. The former BBC news presenter also has gorgeous white cupboards with silver handles and a grey marble-effect splashback tile above the hob. The mum-of-one then finished her tour at the breakfast bar which serves as her new makeshift desk, complete with a monitor and a mug of tea, of course!

The Steph Show continues on Tuesday at 12pm on Channel Four.

