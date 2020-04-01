Ashley Roberts might be working with a much smaller team at the Heart Radio studios every morning, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been having fun with her work outfits - and they're certainly putting a smile on our faces! The star dressed in clashing rainbow colours on Wednesday - doesn't she look gorgeous? She teamed a lime green jumper with a blue floral skirt and a neon pink coat and shoes, finished off with white cat-eye sunglasses and her favourite Saint Laurent handbag.

Ashley looked gorgeous as she left Heart Radio

So far, we've tracked down Ashley's chic midi skirt, which is a bargain from one of her favourite shops Marks & Spencer. The 'Floral Button Front Midi Skirt' costs just £35 and comes in either a regular or long length - we think it goes perfectly with Ashley's colourful outfit!

Like many, the Pussycat Dolls star has chosen to stop posting fashion details on her Instagram page during the coronavirus crisis, but she did share a beautiful picture from the studio. "Sending love from @thisisheart. Hoping to bring you some feel good & great tunes through the radio waves during these uncertain times," she wrote.

Plenty of fans sent their positive replies - both towards Ashley's chic outfit and her sweet message. "Looking amazing Ashley, stay safe too," one wrote, while another asked: "Where's this lovely skirt from?"

The former Strictly star always impresses us with her wardrobe choices, and on Friday she nearly caused a sell-out with her bargain Topshop dress. Ashley looked lovely in the mixed floral print midi, which was reduced from £39 to £35 in the retailer's online sale - we're not surprised fans rushed to buy it…