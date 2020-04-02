Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous pleated dress is a £19 Very bargain

Lorraine Kelly regularly delights fans by wearing high street bargains for her morning show, which is currently being held as part of Good Morning Britain amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her outfit on Wednesday's show was no exception, as she sported a vibrant blue shirt dress from Very.

Blue floral dress, was £45 now £19, Very

The long-sleeved design is covered in a bright blue floral pattern, with its pleated skirt and handkerchief hem adding a modern twist to the classic style. But possibly the best part about the dress is that its already affordable price tag of £40 has been reduced to just £19 in the clearance sale and most sizes are still in stock. Plus, we couldn't help but notice she accessorised with a colourful manicure!

While Lorraine tends to keep her hair in its trademark bouncy style with smokey brown eye makeup, she does like to switch up her nail colour on a regular basis. Last week, she could be seen wearing a deep burgundy shade with her colourful snake-print dress, while this week she has been rocking a pillar box red colour with everything from her pink leopard print frock to her most recent blue floral midi. It seems as though her talented stylist Bronagh Webster and usual hair and makeup artist Helen Hand have taught her well if she can achieve such a flawless look all by herself!

Lorraine's red nails were on display on Wednesday

In mid-March, Lorraine surprised fans by ditching her trademark hairstyle for a pretty updo, courtesy of Teri Atkinson-Fear who stood in for Helen. She pinned the Scottish TV star's shoulder-length hair into a twisted style and left her fringe loose, which perfectly showed off her bright red shirt and trousers from Emma Willis' Next collection. "Lorraine fancied a change, and we thought an updo would look nice with the neckline of her blouse," Teri told HELLO!. "I back-combed the hair and spritzed hairspray on the back-combed sections, then used Kirby grip pins to secure the back - plus bobby pins for the updo. I then blow-dried her fringe to finish the look and used hairspray to set the finished style."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.