Victoria Beckham might be known for wearing smart, tailored suits and elegant designer dresses, but she also has an incredible comfy T-shirt collection! The star loves to poke fun at herself with her slogan tees, and we couldn't love her more for it - whether she's alluding to her famous poker face with her 'Smile' top or joking about her footwear choices with the 'I can't concentrate in flats' T-shirt.

Her funny fashion tees have become something of a staple, and we reckon any true VB fan would be mad not to have one of these in their collection! The luxurious tops generally cost around £95, though they are much more affordable than the rest of Victoria's designer label. Scroll down to see her incredible collection, and where you can snap one up for yourself…

Victoria's 'Smile' T-shirt

We rarely see Mrs Beckham sporting a toothy grin, and this tee was the perfect way for Victoria to hit back at her critics! You can shop her cheeky top for £95 from Selfridges.

Victoria's 'Style Icon' T-shirt

If you know, you know! Victoria posted a surprisingly laid-back selfie to Instagram in July 2019 wearing this statement tee, and it's still available to buy from her website. She joked at the time: "Never know what to wear!" Somehow, we don't believe her!

Victoria's basic tee

The slouchy fit of these basic T-shirts is so flattering, and Victoria loves to team them with everything from classic mom jeans to tailored trousers. She even named it the 'Victoria' tee, since she loves it so much!

The 'Yes, It's Me' T-shirt

We've not spotted Victoria in this one yet, but we'd sure love to. It's reminiscent of her deadpan response to who's the most 'enduring style icon of all time' during her 2018 British Vogue shoot…

