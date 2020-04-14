Alex Jones wows in the prettiest floral blouse on The One Show - but it's selling out fast She wore another knock-out outfit on The One Show!

Alex Jones always sparks a shopping spree with her The One Show outfits, and we suspect Tuesday night's look is no different. The star looked utterly gorgeous as she was joined by Gethin Jones to present the show - wearing a beautiful Kitri blouse, a pair of her favourite wide-leg jeans from Warehouse and a bold green pair of Next mules. We approve!

Alex looked beautiful in her floral top and jeans

If you fancy snapping up Alex's pretty top, you better hurry, as it's selling out quickly at Selfridges. The 'Teresa' top costs £85 and has a ruffled high neck and elasticated cuffs, and looks perfect tucked into high-waisted jeans like the presenter's. Sadly, her gorgeous jeans are sold out, as are her bold green Next mules, £25 - we bet she snapped those up before lockdown!

Kitri 'Teresa' blouse, £85, Selfridges

As ever, Alex was dressed by her stylist Tess Wright, who recently told HELLO! how they have been making things work since social distancing guidelines came into place. "I source the clothes, steam and iron them before Alex comes into wardrobe," she said. "We have two big rails where I then put together outfits for her to choose from.

"We then chat through the rails - me standing at one end of the room and her at the other - and if Alex needs to try anything on she has to do it at a distance from me," Tess added. "I take pictures of her in the outfit then she can see if she likes it and if she wants to wear it for the show."

Alex uses By Sarah London organic facial products

Earlier on Tuesday, Alex also gave fans an insight into her beauty routine at home, revealing that she loves to use natural skincare products. Sharing a picture of her By Sarah London collection, she wrote: "A lovely package arrived. I have been using these products that are completely natural for a while and I love them! The story behind the creation of these products is also interesting especially at this time. Thanks @bysarahlondon."

