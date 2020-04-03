Alex Jones' ultra-flattering Whistles jeans are 60 per cent off in the sale She looked beautiful on Thursday's The One Show

Alex Jones looked totally gorgeous on Thursday night's The One Show, as usual! The star went for a neutral look in a pair of flattering Whistles jeans, a ruffled Sézane top and statement white Zara heels, finished off with a pair of tortoiseshell earrings from H&M. We have no doubt fans will be tempted to shop all of her picks, but her chic Whistles jeans are the ultimate bargain, reduced from £119 to just £45 in the brand's sale. Who wouldn't be tempted?

With a turned-up hem detail, modern wide-leg fit and high-waisted silhouette, we can see why Alex fell for these chic jeans. She teamed them with Zara's £29.99 white stilettos and the Sézane 'Gemma' shirt, £90 - and no doubt the show's viewers also loved her statement earrings, too. At just £7 from H&M, they're another affordable buy, but sadly they've completely sold out online.

Fray Hem Turn Up Jean, £45, Whistles

Alex is providing us with plenty of fashion inspiration during the coronavirus lockdown, as one of the only stars continuing to present live on-screen. The TV favourite has continued to work with her fashion stylist, Tess Wright, though she is doing her own hair and makeup behind the scenes. On Thursday evening she shared another video of herself doing her glam routine on her Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Makeup o'clock!"

We loved her tousled hairstyle and glowing natural makeup, but she has previously revealed how sad she is that she can no longer work with her glam squad. "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially," she wrote at the time. "Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!"

