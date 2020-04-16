Fans are in love with Christine Lampard's gorgeous rainbow jumper Christine looked gorgeous as she filmed Loose Women from home!

We were so happy to see the lovely Christine Lampard back on our screens on Thursday in a special episode of Loose Women - didn't she look gorgeous? The star appeared in the pre-recorded show from her home, and not only did we get a glimpse of the beautiful house she shares with husband Frank Lampard - we spotted her chic at-home style, too.

Christine looked gorgeous in her rainbow-striped jumper

Christine wore a colourful jumper, no doubt in support of the rainbow campaign in aid of the NHS - and fans have already fallen in love with it! "Love your jumper Christine where can I get one please," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: "I need this jumper! Where did you find it?"

MORE: Stacey Solomon’s gorgeous ASOS loungewear is just £20 in the sale

No doubt fans have been missing the star's elegant outfits, usually worn to front Loose Women and to fill in for Lorraine Kelly during her holidays - so Thursday's appearance was a fabulous surprise.



Christine shared a teaser for the show on Thursday

The special show saw Christine join fellow panelists Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha as part of ITV's NHS Day - a day of dedicated programming to celebrate and thank NHS front line workers. And since Loose Women has halted live shows due to the coronavirus outbreak, we bet viewers were thrilled to see the four ladies back on television.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Christine opens up about baby daughter Patricia

ITV has partnered with NHS Charities Together #OneMillionClaps for the special day as an official broadcast media partner, and is appealing to viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff.

SHOP: 19 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

The NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal is asking anyone who can afford it to make a £5 donation, alongside a personalised message to NHS staff in their postcode area, simply by texting 'CLAP' to 70507.