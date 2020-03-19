Christine Lampard showed off her luxurious laid-back style on Wednesday, as she was pictured out walking with one-year-old daughter Patricia. In photographs published by the Mail Online, the presenter could be seen pushing the pram whilst wearing an ultra-chic cover up - Moncler's pricey 'Talev' coat, which comes in at £1205. The designer is loved by the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid, so Christine's in good company! Adorably, little Patricia could be seen sporting her own mini puffer jacket, too.

Christine and Patricia have also worn their gorgeous puffers on Instagram

It looks like Christine chose to use the comfy coat to cover up her activewear - she appears to be wearing a zip-up jacket and black leggings, and finished her off-duty outfit with casual trainers.

WATCH: Christine talks about daughter Patricia

In fact, Christine has previously posted a picture wearing her pricey jacket on Instagram - and Patricia even has her own mini Moncler! The presenter posted the sweet snap back in February, as her one-year-old daughter enjoyed a trip out to feed the birds. The little girl's white puffer jacket is clearly emblazoned with the brand's logo, and is thought to cost around £400.

Fans love Christine's Loose Women outfits

We bet fans have been missing Christine's gorgeous on-screen style! The star often fills in for Lorraine Kelly during her holidays, and occasionally chairs the Loose Women panel - though has cut down on her appearances since giving birth to her little girl.

Christine and husband Frank welcomed Patricia in September 2018. In October, the TV star admitted that her little girl is very much taking after her footballer dad. "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him," she said. "She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."