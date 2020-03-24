Christine Lampard's rainbow floral dress is SO flattering

Clearly ready for sunnier days, Christine Lampard provided fans with some major fashion inspiration last week when she stepped out in a gorgeous floral frock perfect for summer. Returning to the Loose Women panel after a well-deserved break alongside her co-hosts Stacey Solomon, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha on Thursday, viewers couldn't keep their eyes off of her dreamy blue dress - and neither could we.

Christine looked gorgeous in a rainbow midi dress on Thursday

Adorned with a delicate flower design in shades of blue, pink, yellow and green, Christine certainly made a statement in this vibrant rainbow frock from Closet London. Keeping her accessories minimal, the mum-of-one wore her signature dark hair down in loose curls. She completed her look with natural dewy makeup which consisted of a smokey-brown eyeshadow, dark eyelashes, a hint of bronzer and a high-shine berry gloss to match. Want to find out how you can get your hands on Christine's latest look? We've got the lowdown...

Floral Midi Dress, £88, Closet London

Retailing at £88, Christine's midi dress is still available in most sizes on the Closet London website. Part of the brand's colour block collection, this summery frock features long cuffed sleeves, a round neck and a glamorous front split. A versatile piece perfect for all seasons, Closet London recommends styling up your new favourite dress with knee high boots or dressing it down with some crisp white trainers. Sounds good to us!

Styled by her trusty duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who work under the name MotherShoppers - Christine often wows viewers of the show with her elegant ensembles. Back in February the TV star appeared in yet another dreamy blue dress from Ceffin Studio. Clearly one of Christine's favourite colours, followers of the presenter were quick to praise her belted midi dress on Instagram. "That colour really suits you," wrote one, "Blue definitely is the colour. Looks fab on you," added another.

