Amanda Holden shows off her golden tan in the most gorgeous floral jumpsuit Amanda is dressing for the sunshine!

Amanda Holden has totally wowed us with another gorgeous outfit as she starts a new week presenting her Heart Radio breakfast show, choosing a pretty floral jumpsuit for Monday's look. The star was pictured strolling in the sunshine as she approached the studio, looking smiley as ever and showing off a deep golden tan - no doubt the result of her weekend sunbathing sessions in her garden! We're not jealous at all…

Amanda looked beautiful in her floral jumpsuit

Amanda's pretty all-in-one is from one of her favourite retailers, SilkFred - the Dancing Leopard 'Gabriella' jumpsuit features an orange floral print and is made in a silky, satin-like material. Priced at £55, we reckon this one will be popular for spring and summer days - but hurry, because Amanda's picks typically sell out quickly.

The star teamed her look with one of her go-to pairs of Christian Dior 'Diorama' sunglasses, straight and sleek hair and a pretty, glowing makeup look.

'Gabriella' jumpsuit, £55, Dancing Leopard

And speaking of Amanda's beauty routine, she had fans laughing with a hilarious makeup 'tutorial' on Sunday evening - with daughter Lexi acting as a blind MUA using her hands to apply her mum's products from behind. As the video went on, the application of Amanda’s makeup became more haphazard, with Amanda frequently getting the giggles throughout the process.

WATCH: Amanda's makeup tutorial... with a twist!

It went down a storm with friends and fans, including Piers Morgan, who wrote: "I needed this. Thanks!" Amanda's Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon joked: "You're a nutter!", while Matt Baker remarked: "This is the funniest thing I've seen on Instagram since joining!" We have to agree.

Aside from her work at Heart Radio, Amanda is self-isolating with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes at their home - and shared a beautiful selfie from her garden on Sunday. Rocking her Melissa Odabash bikini, she wrote: "It's a #rosé kinda day… #stayhome #wecandoit." She added on her Instagram Story: "Making the most of this Sunday before school is back tomorrow… time for a refill!"