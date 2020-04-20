Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Sunday to share a makeup tutorial with her fans – with hilarious results! The 49-year-old appeared in front of the camera under the guise of showing followers how she applies some of her favourite products. But it very quickly became apparent that something underhand was going on behind the scenes. As the video went on, the application of Amanda’s makeup became more haphazard, with Amanda frequently getting the giggles throughout the process. It isn’t until the end of the clip, that all becomes clear – her eldest daughter Lexi was behind her mum, hidden from view, and using her arms to blindly apply Amanda's makeup! It went down a storm with fans, including Piers Morgan, who wrote: "I needed this. Thanks!" "You're a nutter!" Amanda's BGT co-star Alesha Dixon joked, while Matt Baker remarked: "This is the funniest thing I've seen on Instagram since joining!"

WATCH: Amanda Holden gives a makeup tutorial - with a twist!

The Heart FM star has certainly been keeping fans entertained during lockdown, from wearing her wedding dress to do household chores to holding cartwheel competitions with her youngest daughter, eight-year-old Hollie. Earlier this month she also shared a video showing her dyeing Hollie's hair pink.

Amanda pictured with her two daughters

Amanda is self-isolating with her two daughters, and husband Chris Hughes. Like the majority of parents in the UK, she is currently homeschooling her girls, and previously shared a sneak peek of her daughters' work stations on Instagram. Her eldest, 14-year-old Lexi, had an impressive number of textbooks and notebooks stacked high on her desk, alongside her green MacBook. Lexi appeared to be studying in her bedroom in what looked like a very grown-up setting, given the candles, reed diffuser and cup of tea that were pictured on her desk.

Her younger sister Hollie, meanwhile, had a kid-friendly station, featuring a glittery pencil case, a tablet with a pink butterfly cover and a notebook open on a page of a drawing. "Work stations #wecandoit," Amanda captioned her post. The proud mum, 49, also shared a video from eight-year-old Hollie's gym session, which showed the little girl bouncing a ball around the garden. "#HRH loved this today #PE #sorted," the presenter told her fans.