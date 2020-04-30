Didn't Holly Willoughby look gorgeous on Thursday's This Morning? The star wowed us once again with her latest outfit, wearing a beautiful poppy-print dress from L.K.Bennett - also sending a sweet message to war veteran Tom Moore, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday. Posting her look on Instagram as usual, she wrote: "Happy 100th Birthday to Colonel Tom Moore... sending you huge amounts of love... See you all on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Holly wore a beautiful poppy-print dress on Thursday

Perhaps Holly's pretty floral dress was a special tribute to war hero Tom, who has recently captured the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money to help the NHS. He also served in the army in the 1940s, and reportedly received over 125,000 cards to mark his special day on Thursday!

Alicia poppy print dress, £295, L.K.Bennett

If you're loving Holly's dress, you're in luck, as it's still in stock at L.K.Bennett. The 'Alicia' frock costs £295 and is made in luxurious silk, so a perfect choice for spring days.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style

The presenter has continued to work with her stylist Angie Smith during the coronavirus crisis, who is based in Australia - the pair work remotely anyway. Angie also posted the gorgeous look on her own Instagram account, simply writing: "It’s Thursday - how did that happen. Hope everyone is safe and well today."

Wearing her striped 'Holzer' dress, £375, L.K.Bennett

It's another winning look from Holly, who has worn a number of elegant dresses this week, including the bold candy-stripe midi she chose for Wednesday's show. The 'Holzer' dress is again made in 100 per cent silk and costs £375 - we could even see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing this one, too! The beautiful dress is still in stock if you fancy treating yourself.

Holly has been sticking with a number of her favourite brands as she continues to present This Morning during lockdown - wearing plenty of Ghost and Sandro outfits, too. As ever, fans are loving her beautiful picks. Commenting on Thursday's look, one follower wrote: "You look gorgeous Holly!!" with another sweetly adding: "Happy birthday Tom, you're a legend."

