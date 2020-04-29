Holly Willoughby wows in bold candy stripes with latest dress - and fans are in love Holly brightened up the set of This Morning!

Holly Willoughby returned to her usual bold colours with a gorgeous statement look on Wednesday's This Morning, wearing a bright and beautiful L.K.Bennett midi dress. The pretty frock features green candy stripes and pretty pearl button details, and we have no doubt the show's viewers will fall in love with it. Sharing her outfit on Instagram, the star wrote: "Morning Wednesday... stay home and stay safe with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Holly looked gorgeous in her new L.K.Bennett dress

If you're loving Holly's elegant dress, you're in luck, as it's currently still available on the brand's website. The 'Holzer' dress is made in luxurious silk and costs £375 - we could totally see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing this one, too! We've also spotted it in the sale at Very for £300, though it's only available in one size.

"Will you just stop it with your beauty and mega coloured clothes," one fan joked about the star's outfit, while another added: "Loving the bright colours recently!! Stay safe."

Holzer dress, £375, L.K.Bennett

The presenter teamed her look with her favourite nude heels and her usual natural beauty look - and considering she is not working with her usual makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, we think she's doing a pretty great job! We love her balmy pink lipstick and glowing complexion.

If you're lusting after Holly's striped look but can't stretch to her budget, Phase Eight also stock an elegant wrap dress which we could definitely see the This Morning star rocking, too. The 'Betka Cutabout Stripe Dress' is currently reduced from £99 to £49 and would look beautiful with flat sandals, trainers or heels.

Betka Cutabout Stripe Dress, £49.50, Phase Eight

Though she's longer working with her glam squad, Holly has totally wowed fans with all her on-screen outfits since the coronavirus restrictions came into place, sticking to her favourite brands of Sandro, Ghost and L.K.Bennett. Which is your favourite look?

