Holly Willoughby hung up her usual puff-sleeve dresses on Tuesday morning in exchange for a slightly more unusual look, wearing a gorgeous and glamorous mini dress from Sandro! The chic mini dress features pretty pearl detailing, long sleeves and a flared mini skirt. So. Gorgeous. "Morning... all ok? Stay home and stay with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning Dress by @sandroparis," the star wrote on her pretty Instagram selfie.

Sandro embellished stretch-knit dress, £260, Selfridges

If you're loving Holly's look, you're in luck - as it's still available to buy, but it's selling out quickly! The chic fine-knit frock costs £260, and would be the perfect option for chillier spring days.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly's rainbow style over the years

The star has continued to share her fashion recommendations amid the coronavirus crisis, much to fans' delight. One commented: "I adore the dress. You look stunning as per usual," while another added: "Pearls all day every day!"

Wearing Sandro for Tuesday's show

On Monday, Holly wowed fans with a much more traditional spring outfit - wearing a beautiful daisy-print dress from one of her favourite brands, Ghost. The beautiful dress featured oversized puff sleeves and a full floaty skirt, which Holly teamed with her usual nude high heels, natural makeup and her signature blonde waves.

Perhaps Holly is matching her fashion to the weather? Since the UK is set to see rainstorms over the coming days, we may well see the This Morning star embracing more chic black outfits. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

Wearing her Ghost 'Lucinda' dress

The star's stylist Angie Smith has spoken about Holly's approach to colour in the past, revealing that she used to be unsure of wearing bright hues. Speaking to You magazine, she said: "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I've had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

