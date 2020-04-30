Amanda Holden's fans are in love with her beautiful blue Whistles dress - and it's selling out fast Amanda showed off her latest Heart Radio outfit

Amanda Holden wore another gorgeous outfit to present the Heart Radio breakfast show on Thursday, and fans have fallen completely in love with it! The star's ultra-flattering midi dress is a beautiful pick from Whistles at Very, and unsurprisingly it's selling out quickly. After she shared a snap of the dress on Instagram, Amanda's fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Again such a beautiful dress which fits you perfectly!" and another adding: "Another amazing dress!!"

Amanda looked beautiful in blue!

Though the pretty frock is by Whistles, it only appears to be available at online retailer Very - and has already sold out in a number of sizes. It costs £150, and we can see why Amanda loves it - with a floaty skirt, pretty tie-sleeves and that pale blue print, it sure is a beauty.

MORE: Holly Willoughby sent the sweetest message with her gorgeous poppy-print dress

Brushed Animal Neave Dress, £150, Whistles at Very

Amanda and her Heart Radio co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts had another fun show for their listeners on Thursday, even speaking to national hero Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday - with Amanda serenading him Happy Birthday in the style of Marilyn Monroe!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's style file

Sharing the video to her Instagram page, Amanda wrote: "Singing to Captain (Colonel) Tom. Happy 100th to my hero." It looks like the clip was recorded on Wednesday, since Amanda was sporting her pretty heart-print frock - another number that fans rushed to buy after she wore it.

MORE: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

The pink love-heart dress is from Forever Unique, and costs £120 - though it sold out not long after Amanda stepped out wearing it! So hurry and snap up her latest look if it's on your wishlist…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.