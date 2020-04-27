Amanda Holden's stunning regal midi dress is a hit with fans - and it's currently in the sale The Heart Radio star looks gorgeous in this nude safari dress

Amanda Holden headed back to the Global studios for Monday's Heart Radio breakfast show, looking totally gorgeous in a neutral waist-cinching midi dress from Gestuz. The elegant outfit actually dates back to March when she first wore it - and after she posted a beautiful photo on Instagram, her stylist Karl Willett quickly commented: "Our favourite dress!" All of Amanda's fans seem to agree - as well as her celeb pals - with Ruth Langsford quickly adding: "Gorgeous!" alongside the flame emoji.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her favourite Gestuz dress

Though it's a recycled piece, Amanda's beautiful safari-style dress is still available to buy online at Very, reduced from £200 to £180. It's a considered buy, but the elegant belted silhouette is totally classic, while the statement pocket adds a utility look that never goes out of style. We could even see modern Queen Rania wearing this look!

"Gorgeous dress Amanda - you look so beautiful and elegant," one fan wrote, while another added: "I am loving that dress… you look fantastic as always." A further noticed the star's chic Bionda Castana heels, writing: "Those shoes!"

Gestuz Pocket Belt Dress, £180, Very

Amanda's latest outfit post comes after she spent another sunny weekend at home with her family. She even shared her surprising workout gear on Saturday while out on a bike ride with her family - in a Coca-Cola bodysuit and matching red shorts, perhaps mimicking the classic advert.

WATCH: Practicing cartwheels in the garden with daughter Hollie

"As a family we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it’s actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it’s a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park - working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul!" she captioned the post.

