True to form, Amanda Holden wowed fans with another gorgeous look on Tuesday, heading to the Heart Radio offices wearing one of her favourite fashion combos - a pretty floral blouse and a chic fitted pencil skirt. How beautiful does she look in that blue and white print? Amanda's pussy-bow blouse is a new buy from one of her favourite online retailers, Silk Fred, while her flattering denim skirt is a bargain from the French Connection sale - and luckily, most sizes are still available online.

Amanda looked beautiful in her latest outfit

Originally priced at £65, the brand's 'Reem Denim High Waisted Pencil Skirt' is now down to £45 - and we reckon it's the perfect spring staple! It's also available in a classic denim blue, and can be worn with everything from slouchy T-shirts to elegant blouses like Amanda's.

The star's printed pussy-bow blouse, meanwhile, is made by celebrity-favourite Anne Louise Boutique. It costs £53 and is also still available online.

Reem Denim Skirt, £45, French Connection

Amanda and her Heart Radio co-stars have been busy keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, and also had a go at the infamous Blinding Lights dance challenge on Tuesday.



Amanda and her co-hosts tried the Blinding Lights dance challenge

Posting the impressive video to her Instagram page, the star hilariously wrote: "We finally did one! @thisisheart team #blindinglights it’s sad because right at the end of this I fell completely on my arse! But it got cut off."

Despite Amanda admitting her accident, fans loved the new video! "Get yourself on that TikTok Mandy! This is brilliant and made me smile sooooo much," one wrote, while another added: "Love it… you guys are the best."

WATCH: Amanda's hilarious makeup tutorial

The presenter has been posting plenty of tongue-in-cheek videos and photos to her social media accounts, including a fan-favourite makeup tutorial, in which her daughter Lexi played the part of MUA by blindly applying her products from behind!

