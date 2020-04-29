Amanda Holden's latest outfit is so adorable! We bet fans will fall in love with her beautiful heart-print midi dress, which she happily twirled around in at the Heart Radio studios on Wednesday morning. Dressed as always by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, the star looked beautiful in the waist-cinching frock, which is a new buy from Forever Unique. "Twirling into #wednesday @thisisheart #dress @foreveruniqueofficial," she captioned her Boomerang video.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her waist-cinching dress

While the silky dress looks ultra-luxurious with its statement belt and soft satin material, it costs £120 - and would make the perfect occasionwear buy. Amanda teamed hers with a simple pair of nude heels, with her blonde hair styled in a tousled blow-dry and her usual neutral makeup look.

"Your dresses always give me a summer feeling," one fan wrote, while another added: "On Wednesdays we wear pink!"

Pink Love Heart Pleated Midi Dress, £120, Forever Unique

The star has been making fans envious with plenty of pretty dresses lately, also making a return to QVC on Tuesday evening wearing a pretty new floral wrap dress. The bold frock was from another of her favourite retailers, SilkFred, and appears to be from independent brand Marc Angelo, costing £39.95.

Wearing Silk Fred to present her Bundleberry collection at QVC

Aside from heading out to present the Heart Radio breakfast show and her QVC appearance, Amanda has been self-isolating at home with her husband Chris and their daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight. The family have been keeping fans entertained with plenty of fun videos, from cheeky dares to P.E. lessons on the roof! Let's not forget Amanda's attempts at mowing the lawn in her wedding dress, or taking out the bins in a red carpet gown, either…

WATCH: Amanda practices cartwheels in the garden with Hollie

