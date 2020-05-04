Amanda Holden's stunning silky dress is more affordable than you might think The Heart Radio presenter looked beautiful in her latest outfit

Amanda Holden looked stylish as ever as she returned to Heart Radio on Monday after spending the weekend at home. True to form, she wowed fans in her latest outfit - a pretty ruffled dress from one of her favourite online brands, Sosandar. Gorgeous! The presenter posed for her outfit photo on her Instagram Story, looking beautiful as always - and no doubt feeling super proud after her charity single 'Over The Rainbow' hit the charts at number five on Sunday.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Sosandar dress

If you love Amanda's dress, it's luckily a new-in piece at the brand, so there's plenty of sizes in stock. And while the silky material and ruffled details give it an ultra-luxe look, the fit and flare dress costs £69. There's plenty of other colours and patterns to choose from, too.

Amanda styled hers with pretty strappy heels and her usual golden blonde blow-dry, finished with natural, glowing makeup and a vampy red manicure. No doubt fans were flooding her DMs with compliments!

White & Black Fleck Print Fit & Flare Ruffle Dress, £69, Sosandar

The star chose a very special outfit to announce her new music project on Friday, wearing the Marks & Spencer 'All In This Together' T-shirt, which quickly sold out despite its recent restock. And Amanda, who is an ambassador for M&S, loved the rainbow motif so much that she used it for her single's cover artwork.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals her new single, 'Over The Rainbow'

There are plenty of ways to support the NHS with your fashion choices right now, from charity tees to tote bags. Speaking of her M&S buy, Amanda said on Friday: "Life has taken a really funny turn but one thing that I think has become really clear is that we are all in this together. And more than ever, we've reconnected with love and hope during this time. The wonderful team at Marks & Spencer have designed these beautiful rainbow T-shirts with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together."

