Amanda Holden realised quite literally this week that working with animals and children is always a bad idea! The Britain's Got Talent judge took part in an Instagram Live on Tuesday to promote her new charity NHS single but was interrupted by her daughter Hollie, eight, who claimed that Simon Cowell had split from his long-term partner Lauren Silverman. Amanda had been discussing the music mogul and how she had performed her song in front of him, causing Hollie to respond: "I thought they broke up?" The Heart Radio presenter has since spoken out about her little girl's assumptions, telling The Sun Online: "Hollie last saw Lauren when she was about to board a plane back to America during BGT auditions to go visit her eldest son and so I can only presume that's what made her – incorrectly – think about it."

Amanda Holden with daughters Hollie and Lexi

The star continued: "In reality, Lauren and I have even been exchanging photos of our families in lockdown. And Simon's even learned how to cook!" The X Factor star's spokesperson, meanwhile, told Daily Mail: "Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California." The couple, who started dating in 2009, are self-isolating with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren's 14-year-old son Adam, from a previous relationship.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar takes a tumble in adorable new video

Simon Cowell is still very much together with girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon and Lauren split their time between London and LA so that the TV star can spread his time between his various talent shows. While they have been keeping a low profile during lockdown, the dad-of-one made an appearance via video link on Good Morning Britain last week to wish Captain Tom Moore many happy returns on his 100th birthday. Host Piers Morgan revealed that Simon had told him that it had been difficult juggling all his shows remotely, and that he had been working harder than ever, but that the dad-of-one was nonetheless "enjoying the challenge". Simon also told Piers that he felt "very fortunate" to be isolating in the sunshine.

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker marks special occasion outside her home in New York

The protective dad has made no secret of the fact he is worried about the coronavirus and in February just before the pandemic, he told talkRADIO that he was "terrified" that he and Eric would contract COVID-19 on their trip to Paris. Luckily, the family are all in good health, but Simon recently revealed that he had taken a test for coronavirus as a precautionary measure after his America's Got Talent co-star Heidi Klum fell ill in March. Thankfully, neither Simon or Heidi were tested positive.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.