Holly Willoughby totally wowed us with her ultra-chic outfit on Monday's This Morning - how gorgeous did she look in this khaki leather shirt dress from Whistles? The star, who has been sticking to wearing her favourite high-end high-street brands on the show, posted her usual outfit selfie to her Instagram page, writing: "Morning... so a new week... not sure how I feel today? How are you doing? We'll be with you on @thismorning at 10am... we'll try and pick our way through the new guidance. Dress by @thisiswhistles."

Holly wears Phoebe leather shirt dress, £336.75, Whistles

If you've fallen in love with Holly's new dress, you're in luck - as it's in the sale! Though it's selling quickly, the 'Phoebe Leather Shirt Dress' is reduced from £449 to £336.75. It's certainly a pricier purchase, though it's clearly very popular with the brand's shoppers.

To get the look on a lower budget, we love this faux leather version from Oasis, which is currently reduced to £30 in the sale. It's sleeveless, but looks lovely with a fine knit or tee underneath. Alternatively, H&M also stock a luxurious leather dress for £229.99.

GET THE LOOK: Oasis Faux Leather Midi Dress, £30, John Lewis

While Holly has been wearing lots of pieces from L.K.Bennett, Whistles and Sandro, one of her go-to lower-priced brands, & Other Stories, has an incredible sale on at the moment - and one of her fan-favourite dresses is reduced in a gorgeous new pattern.

GET THE LOOK: Leather shirt dress, £229.99, H&M

Remember her flattering green polka-dot dress? The £85 tie-waist number sold out quickly, but now there are three other gorgeous patterns available, including a blue version that costs just £56 in the brand's sale. Christine Lampard was also seen wearing it during a March 2019 episode of Loose Women, so it definitely has the celebrity seal of approval. Hurry, it's bound to sell out quickly!

