Holly Willoughby's sheer L.K.Bennett blouse totally wows This Morning fans

Another day, another gorgeous #HWStyle! Holly Willoughby looked chic as ever for Monday's episode of This Morning, returning to another of her favourite clothing combos of a pretty blouse and tailored trousers. Showing off her outfit, she wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday... it's a new week... take a deep breath... we can do this... stay at home, stay safe and stay with us... @thismorning 10am. Shirt @lkbennettlondon trousers by @jcrew."

Holly looked gorgeous in her polka-dot blouse

Holly is clearly loving L.K.Bennett's new collection since she has worn it for a number of shows recently! The 'Ensor Cream Polka Dot Shirt' costs £150 but is currently available at 25 per cent off with a discount code - so hurry if you want to steal Holly's style. Those button-up details are very similar to the pieces favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, too!

The star's J.Crew trousers are one of her favourite staples - the 'Slim Crop Pants' are perfect for teaming with everything from smart blouses to slouchy tees. They cost £100 and are available in three different lengths.

Ensor Cream Polka Dot Shirt, £150, L.K.Bennett

Holly made a return to This Morning following a weekend at home with her family. On Sunday, she surprised fans by revealing that she has decided to leave Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the show, writing on Instagram: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching."

WATCH: Holly's at-home hair tutorial

She added: "Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It's time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon."

