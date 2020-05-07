Holly Willoughby's stunning floral dress is currently half price in the sale She wowed This Morning viewers with this dress!

We bet Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning dress is set to be a fan favourite! The presenter looked beautiful in a floral midi from one of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett, on Thursday - and even better, it's currently half price in the sale. Taking to Instagram to post a pre-show selfie as always, Holly wrote: "Morning… how are you today? We have a very special guest on @thismorning today that you won’t want to miss... stay home and stay safe with us... see you at 10am. Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Holly looked beautiful in her floral dress

Clearly Holly is excited about the Duchess of Cambridge's appearance on the show! We don't blame her. Kate and Holly are actually twinning in their pretty botanical dresses - and we can totally imagine the royal wearing any of Holly's L.K.Bennett picks.

If you fancy shopping Holly's look, you're in luck, as it's currently reduced from £350 to £175 online - and still available in all sizes. The 'Garland' dress features a pretty vintage floral pattern, subtle puff sleeves and an empire line silhouette.

Garland dress, £175, L.K.Bennett

The website reads: "In one of our favourite spring prints, our Garland silk dress is treated to a vintage archive 1940's floral design in lilac. Crafted from pure silk, this beautiful dress has a round neck, vintage-inspired pleating at the shoulders, short pleated sleeves and a body-skimming fit which falls to a midi skirt. Keep it simple and wear with colourful courts or trainers."

No doubt Holly is looking forward to the bank holiday weekend with her family - here's hoping we'll get a glimpse of her at-home outfits once again!

