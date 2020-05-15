Alex Jones has made an inspiring change to her The One Show routine - watch video The star always wows with her fashion on the show

Alex Jones is known for her love of the British high street while presenting The One Show, but she has decided to make a change to her usual wardrobe - calling for independent designers and smaller fashion brands to get in touch with her. The star's stylist Tess Wright shared a sweet video of her on Instagram on Friday, writing: "A big shout out to all you small brands and independent designers! We are looking for fab new things to buy for @alexjonesthomson to wear on @bbctheoneshow. Clothes, gorgeous accessories, headbands, shoes anything fashion, get in touch as we would love to support you!"

Tess exclusively told HELLO!: "We want to support smaller brands because despite the situation, it has encouraged a lot of people to be creative. Small cottage industries are starting to pop up all over the place as people have had time to learn new skills, design their own clothes and accessories which are handcrafted - which we love!

Alex wore a Lisou London blouse and Me + Em jeans on Thursday's show

"We are always looking for new brands for Alex to wear and we have budget to buy, so we wanted to give designers the opportunity show us their gorgeous collections and hopefully get Alex to wear their pieces on The One Show."

How lovely is that? Alex later posted it on her own Instagram Story, too. No doubt the pair will be inundated with ideas from independent sellers - and the post has already been flooded with positive comments. "Fabulous, what a lovely shout out for small businesses and independent designers, thank you," one wrote, while another added: "Brilliant thing to do. Well done." We can't wait to see Alex's new looks on-screen!

