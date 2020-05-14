Holly Willoughby is SO pretty in pink in this Tabitha Webb two-piece What a beautiful outfit!

Holly Willoughby looked totally beautiful in this show-stopping outfit on Thursday's This Morning! The star chose one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite British designers, Tabitha Webb, for the show - wearing a chic blouse and skirt in a bold pink floral print. Posting on Instagram as usual, she wrote: "Morning Thursday.... sending you all lots of love today... stay safe and stay with us... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Shirt and skirt by @tabithawebbuk."

Holly looked pretty in pink!

Plenty of Holly's fans and friends were quick to comment on the stunning outfit, with Louise Pentland writing: "This is such a gorge co-ord! Can't beat a good floral!" and another fan adding: "Stunning as always and pretty in pink! Have a great show and a lovely weekend."

The Duchess of Cambridge loves Tabitha Webb, too

It looks like Holly is wearing the brand's bold 'pink floral' pattern, but her skirt and shirt don't appear to be available to buy at the moment. There is a pussy-bow blouse available in a similar style, which both Jenni Falconer and Davina McCall own.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style

Of course, Tabitha Webb's other famous fan is Duchess Kate, who loves the label for its fun bold prints. The royal chose to wear a pretty chevron jumper from the brand for a recent video appearance, and she also owns the bold 'Pansy' blouse with green stripes. Both are still available to buy or pre-order online.

Kate's chevron jumper is still available to buy

Holly has been wowing fans with every outfit this week, and sent fans rushing to buy her bargain Oasis dress after Wednesday's show. The dress sold out almost immediately! We're not surprised, since the star had previously stuck to some of her favourite higher-end brands such as Whistles, L.K.Bennett and Sandro. What will she wear next?

