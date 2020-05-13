Holly Willoughby's gorgeous gingham Oasis dress has fans rushing to buy it

Holly Willoughby has wowed This Morning fans by wearing a bargain high street dress for Wednesday's show – after weeks of sticking to her favourite higher-end brands such as Whistles, L.K.Bennett and Sandro. Even better, the star's gorgeous gingham frock is currently still available, and in the sale at John Lewis! Posting her look on Instagram as usual, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday... stay safe and stay with us today... see you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress by @oasisfashion."

Oasis Gingham Midi Dress, £41.60, John Lewis

We love this gorgeous pencil silhouette on Holly, while the pretty puff sleeves add that feminine flounce she's famous for. With 20 per cent off at John Lewis, the checked midi dress costs £41.60 and is currently still in stock in most sizes.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

As ever, fans are totally in love with the look, with one commenting on her post: "I like this dress!!! Wish I had somewhere to go!" and another adding: "Love a bit of check. Have a lovely day."

Holly looked gorgeous in her monochrome look

The presenter teamed her new frock with simple black heels, her usual natural makeup and her signature bob haircut styled in loose curls. It's a change from Tuesday's look, which saw Holly try a pretty updo on the show, without the help of her usual hairdresser Ciler Peksah.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly's rainbow style

Pulling her hair up into a loose low style and leaving the front lengths down in loose curls, the new look reminded us of some of the pretty creations Holly has sported for Dancing On Ice - and it was the perfect choice for the gorgeous high-neck Ghost dress the star wore on Tuesday.

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

All TV stars are no longer working with their usual glam squads during the coronavirus lockdown - so that means Holly is doing her own hair and makeup, instead of relying on her loyal MUA Patsy O'Neill, and hairstylist Ciler. The star works with her fashion stylist Angie Smith remotely anyway, since she is based in Australia – though no doubt they are exchanging lots of texts at the moment to plan her outfits!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.