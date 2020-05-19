Loose Women's Jane Moore just wore the prettiest floral dress on her lockdown birthday The Loose Women star’s floral dress is a wardrobe staple

Jane Moore turned 58 on Thursday and celebrated in style - with a little help from her Loose Women co-stars. The TV personality thanked the ladies – Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean and co – for surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and flowers, making her self-isolation a little brighter. But it was her gorgeous Oliver Bonas dress that really caught her followers' attention when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

Birthday girl Jane looked amazing in her Oliver Bonas dress

The super flattering blue and yellow daisy print dress costs £75 and is the perfect piece to see you through lockdown and into summer. We’ve tracked down the 'Wild Daisy Floral Print Blue Midi Dress' online – and it’s no surprise it's selling fast. Boasting smart bow detailing at the neck, a ruffled hem and a loose fit, Jane's gorgeous dress is ideal for both working from home and throwing on at the weekend for a walk at the park.

GET THE LOOK: Wild Daisy Floral Print Blue Midi Dress, £75, Oliver Bonas

Jane posted: "A huge thank you to all my @loosewomen colleagues for this yummy cake and gorgeous flowers and also all you lovely Insta chums for making my lockdown birthday so special with your messages. I can’t thank you enough and hope you’re all faring as well as can be in these challenging times."

The star is no stranger to sharing her style picks on social media, recently delighting fans with her ME + EM find. Jane paired her raspberry pink suit with pointed silver stilettos from Zara – giving us all serious wardrobe envy.

Jane shared another amazing style pick - a raspberry suit

Down to earth as ever, the broadcaster added a disclaimer in the caption, admitting her shoes no longer fit. She wrote: "Now my feet have been in my lockdown slippers for so many weeks, they’ve gone feral and spread out to such an extent that no proper shoes fit me anymore. Ouch!" We're the same, Jane!

