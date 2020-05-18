Looking pretty in polka dots, Andrea McLean stepped out in a summer dress from H&M - and we're officially inspired. Rocking one of the season's biggest trends, the TV star wore her polka dot frock to present Monday's episode of Loose Women alongside Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore, and Brenda Edwards. Cutting a stylish figure in her latest outfit, Andrea's midi dress featured a plunging neckline, long balloon sleeves, and ruching. Accessorising with silver jewellery, she styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blow-dry and opted for a natural makeup look. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey-brown shadow and her lips were painted in a delicate shade of pink - gorgeous.

Andrea wore her polka dot dress to co-present Loose Women

While Andrea's exact dress is no longer available on the H&M website, we've rounded up several stylish alternatives perfect for summer. Retailing at £48 on the Next website, this Vero Moda wrap dress is spot on! Fitted with long sleeves and a tie belt at the waist, style up this elegant midi by coordinating with black stilettos and a matching clutch bag or go for a more casual look by adding a pair of crisp white trainers.

Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £48, Vero Moda

Incredibly chic, this puff sleeve shirt dress is a wardrobe essential. Priced at £25.99 on the New Look website and available in most sizes, you're sure to turn heads in this polka dot number.

White Spot Shirt Dress, £25.99, New Look

One of the season's biggest trends, many celebrities have been donning the classic print recently. Back in April, Alex Jones wore a pink polka dot dress from ASOS to host The One Show and, just weeks later Amanda Holden had a Pretty Woman moment when she stepped out in a silky polka dot number from Forever Unique. Channelling Julia Roberts in her statement frock, Amanda accessorised with white heels and her favourite sunglasses. The cult midi had previously been worn by Holly Willoughby on This Morning back in May 2018, and ever since it has become a major sell-out item.

