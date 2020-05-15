Loose Women's Christine Lampard just wowed us in an Oliver Bonas dress - and its selling fast Shop Christine's look

Bringing a pop of colour to our screens on Friday, Christine Lampard wowed viewers when she stepped out in a sunshine yellow dress from Oliver Bonas. Looking as radiant as ever in her chic midi, Christine was on-hand to co-present Loose Women show alongside Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan, and Linda Robson. She styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey-brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara and her lips were painted in a coral lipstick - perfection. Want to find out where you can shop Christine's sunshine yellow frock? We've got the lowdown…

Christine posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Reduced from £75 down to £52, Christine's dress is still available to buy on the Oliver Bonas website but you better act quickly - it's selling fast. Featuring a high neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, this fit and flare number is extremely flattering. The brand recommends coordinating with a pair of white trainers and a black statement headband to match - sounds good to us.

Yellow Floral Print Dress, £52, Oliver Bonas

Just missed the boat? We've got you covered. Retailing at just £25.99 on the New Look website, this mustard midi is sure to turn heads with its square neckline, short puff sleeves and belted waist. It also comes in black, blue and green so you're spoilt for choice.

Mustard Midi Dress, £25.99, New Look

Very are also offering a stylish alternative. Retailing at £29 in the sale, this printed summer dress features a similar pattern to Christine's. Fitted with a deep V-neckline, short flared sleeves and a cinched waist, this dress can be worn for all occasions. If you're looking to style it up, Very recommends adding black strappy sandals and a nude lip into the mix.

Short-Sleeve Dress, £29, Very

Posting a photo of her latest look on social media, Christine captioned it: "All by myself in a big dressing room. Joining the @loosewomen at 12.30 though! See you then." Receiving praise from her 515K Instagram followers, one wrote "Wow what a dress! Beautiful," and another simply commented: "Fab colour on you."

