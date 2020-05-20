Alex Jones' dreamy rainbow skirt just totally wowed The One Show Alex teamed her outfit with a chic new hairstyle, too

How gorgeous did Alex Jones look on Tuesday's The One Show? The presenter embraced colour with her pretty sequinned rainbow midi skirt, which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt and strappy nude heels - as well as a chic new ponytail hairstyle. And speaking to co-host Alex Scott at the beginning of the show, she revealed the updo was down to a lockdown dilemma many of us are experiencing…

Alex looked gorgeous in her rainbow skirt, with her hair swept up

After Alex said: "Al, I have to say I really like your hair today - you've changed it up!" The star replied: "It's in the in-between phase. It was either cut it or put it in a ponytail, there's a lot of pins going on… don't come too close!" Can you relate?

As for the TV host's colourful outfit, her statement skirt is Olivia Rubin's 'Penelope' skirt, which is still available to shop online. Clearly Alex loved her new buy, since she later posted a snap on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Dreamy rainbow skirt by @oliviarubin."

Penelope skirt, £280, Olivia Rubin at Selfridges

The cult label's kaleidoscopic clothes are loved by a number of stars, including Vogue Williams, Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby. Alex's sparkly skirt costs £280 and is still available to buy online - though unsurprisingly it's selling out fast!

The presenter recently revealed that she is hoping to support more independent labels with her fashion on the show, working with her stylist Tess Wright to call for small brands to get in touch.

Tess exclusively told HELLO!: "We are always looking for new brands for Alex to wear and we have budget to buy, so we wanted to give designers the opportunity show us their gorgeous collections and hopefully get Alex to wear their pieces on The One Show."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.