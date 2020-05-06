Alex Jones' bubblegum pink summer dress is such a beauty

Alex Jones looked beautiful on The One Show on Tuesday evening, wearing a gorgeous button-up summer dress from one of her favourite brands, Kitri. The star - who was joined by Gethin Jones to present the programme - later shared a snap on her Instagram of the outfit, writing of the episode: "Thanks for watching @bbctheoneshow tonight if you did. @christophereccleston and his poem - worth watching on @bbciplayer if you missed. Me and @gethincjones will be back for more tomorrow."

Alex looked gorgeous in her Kitri dress

If you've fallen in love with Alex's bubblegum pink midi, you're in luck, as it's still in stock at Kitri for £125. It's a considered purchase, though the dress can be worn a number of ways - Alex styled hers with boots, though we reckon a pair of trainers would look equally as gorgeous.

Lenora Pink Midi Dress, £125, Kitri

The presenter's stylist Tess Wright clearly loves the frock too, writing on her own Instagram page: "The prettiest dress @kitristudio @alexjonesthomson. Super-soft cotton, so flattering, I am buying!!!"

Plenty of Alex followers were quick to compliment the beautiful outfit, with star pal Angela Scanlon writing: "Love love this dress on you," while another added, "Where is this gorgeous dress from?!"

Tuesday's show was an emotional one, with actor Christopher Eccleston reading out a touching poem dedicated to NHS workers - which moved Alex to tears. Written by Matt Kelly, the beautiful piece paralleled healthcare staff to soldiers fighting in the world wars. "Thank you so much, Chris," Alex said. "That was pretty touching indeed. I bet I'm not the only one [crying]."

