Alex Jones styles her charity tee with chic pastel M&S trousers, and looks totally gorgeous Looking lovely as always on The One Show!

Alex Jones supported the Comic Relief cause with her outfit on Wednesday's The One Show, choosing to wear the adorable 'Love Wins' T-shirt that is raising money for vulnerable people struggling to cope during the coronavirus crisis. And proving you can style up your charity tee in so many ways, she teamed it with a gorgeous pair of lilac flared trousers from Marks & Spencer. Completing her look with a bold pair of red heels from Office, we bet fans fell in love with the colour-clashing outfit.

Alex wears 'Love Wins' tee, £15, Comic Relief

Alex's important tee is still available to buy from the Comic Relief website for £15, with all proceeds going to the cause. Other stars who have rocked the cotton top - which features an adorable illustration by Charlie Mackesy - include Claudia Winkleman, Davina McCall and Amanda Holden.

MORE: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS & Boohoo

And if you've fallen for Alex's elegant lilac trousers, they are sadly a sale buy from M&S that have since sold out! Luckily, we've found a high-street dupe that will give a similar look - the & Other Stories' 'Duo Pleat Tailored Trousers', which are made in an almost identical shade of purple.

Duo Pleat Tailored Trousers, £65, & Other Stories

The presenter works with stylist Tess Wright to put together her on-screen outfits, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her go-to looks. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she told us. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Loading the player...



WATCH: All about Alex Jones

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.