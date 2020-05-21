Katherine Robinson
Rio Ferdinand’s wife, Kate Ferdinand, has launched a new collection for Very.co.uk and it's on sale now. It includes chic loungewear, flattering summer dresses and pretty printed tops - but hurry, some of Kate Wright's items are already selling out
Who says loungewear can’t be chic? If you're looking to be stylish and comfortable at the same time on lockdown then Kate Ferdinand might just be able to help. Rio Ferdinand’s gorgeous wife has debuted her new collection for Very - and there are some perfect pieces for hanging at home that will give our flagging quarantine wardrobes a lift.
Longline Knitted Cardigan, £30, Very
Kate showed some of the cute outfits to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, teaming them with a pair of fluffy slippers and dubbing the pics 'lockdownvibes' and 'cosy' and we’re feeling it! Standout pieces included a floor-length knitted cardigan which can pretty much be worn with anything and an extremely covetable navy wrap around top and high-waisted trousers set which would suit any body type.
Navy Plisse Tie Side Top, £22 and matching trousers, £20, Very
Meanwhile, for anyone looking for something a little more glam, there's a selection of pretty printed blouses and dresses, including a chic white PU midi shirt which Kate says is one of her favourite outfits from the collection.
PU Shirt Midi Dress, £55, Very
Kate's style has evolved and matured since her TOWIE days, and it certainly shows in the clean lines and flattering silhouettes of her second collection for Very. What's her ultimate fashion tip? "Dress for you and your shape, nobody else. If you don't feel comfortable and good about yourself then you won't be confident," she tells us.
Button Detail Ribbed Cardigan, £28, and matching trousers, £25, Very
The former TV star is currently in lockdown with husband Rio and his three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and eight-year-old Tia. "The last few months has been intense being at home with the children - home schooling and everything in between," said the blonde designer, who admits she's looking forward to having some time to herself. Kate, we know just how you feel!