Kate Ferdinand is on fire right now when it comes to her fashion choices, and what's more, everything she's been spotted wearing lately comes from the high street, which is great news for us. At the weekend, the blonde beauty - who married former footballer Rio in the summer - headed to London for a girls night out, sporting a lovely red dress from ASOS. The tuxedo design was made in a satin material and could easily be worn over leather trousers, or if like Kate you dare to bare - just add high heels. It cost £40 and currently all sizes are available online.

Kate looked red hot in her ASOS dress

Speaking to HELLO! last week about her battle with body confidence, Kate said: "I've struggled with anxiety for a long time, but I've found ways to manage it. I always thought I looked fat, even though I wasn't, and I would binge on food then not eat. There was no stability."

Satin tux mini dress with self belt, £40, ASOS

She credited talking about her problems, which made her come to terms with her worries. "Therapy has helped me a lot. It was amazing to have Rio there supporting me and giving me the love I need, but it was my own journey. Because however amazing he tells me I look, it's an internal journey that has helped me understand why I am the way I am – what makes me happy, what makes me sad, when I'm feeling anxious, what can I do."

It's been a busy few weeks for the 28-year-old. Not only has she been busy promoting her diet and wellness book Fitter, Happier, Healthier: The Ultimate 4 Week Body Plan, but her and her husband have just announced they will be appearing in a new documentary about step families. The one-off BBC documentary, titled Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family, will follow the famous couple as Kate integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to Rio's three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, after the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison.

